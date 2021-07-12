$296.86 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post sales of $296.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.00 million and the lowest is $270.06 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $261.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.85 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

