36 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $973.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,044.89. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $583.97 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,266.80.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

