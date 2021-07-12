$373.86 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report $373.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $381.01 million and the lowest is $366.70 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $668.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

