37,623 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $63.73 on Monday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12.

