$40.04 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce $40.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $158.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $7,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $728.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

