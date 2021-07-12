405,000 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Acquired by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,000. Pulmonx makes up approximately 3.3% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 348,008 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,590,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $21,623,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $207,422.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,262. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.00. 12,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,626. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.72.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

