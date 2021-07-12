4,510 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arvinas by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $82.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.90. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

