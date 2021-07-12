47,000 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,000. Aptiv makes up about 1.2% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after buying an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,732,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.37.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.04. 10,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,429. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

