$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce sales of $5.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,821 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.99 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

