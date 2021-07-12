$593.24 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce sales of $593.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.18 million and the lowest is $579.80 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.55. 437,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,215. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after purchasing an additional 210,672 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after purchasing an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

