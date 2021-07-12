$6.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) to announce earnings per share of $6.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.23. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,061.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

MRNA stock traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.27. 209,124 shares of the stock were exchanged.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $1,158,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $8,816,500.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

