$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $6.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.45 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.67 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Shares of MOH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,378. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.15.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

