$6.48 EPS Expected for SVB Financial Group (NYSE:SIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SVB Financial Group (NYSE:SIVB) will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.95 and the lowest is $5.41. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $4.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $28.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.81 to $33.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.64 to $38.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Shares of NYSE SIVB traded up $18.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $593.66. The company had a trading volume of 487,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,964. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.78 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

