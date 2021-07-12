60,000 Shares in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXWU. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth $932,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $518,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $474,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $465,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth $457,000.

OTCMKTS:FOXWU remained flat at $$10.45 during trading hours on Monday. 7,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

