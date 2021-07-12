60,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $3,952,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000.

Shares of KIIIU stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

