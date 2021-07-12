6,151 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,151 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Owens Corning stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28. Owens Corning has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

