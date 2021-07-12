679,756 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 679,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 85,949 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. 10,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.