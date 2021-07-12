683 Capital Management LLC Has $157.44 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

683 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises about 8.3% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Carvana worth $157,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $120,790,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.27. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,370.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total transaction of $18,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,399,735 shares of company stock worth $393,199,662. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

