683 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $964,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,360. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

