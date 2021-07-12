683 Capital Management LLC Invests $12.12 Million in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

SRSA remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Monday. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,936. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

