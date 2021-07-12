683 Capital Management LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Globis Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Globis Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globis Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,724. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

