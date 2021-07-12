683 Capital Management LLC Invests $31.91 Million in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,911,000. Atlas Crest Investment makes up about 1.7% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Atlas Crest Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIC. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,509,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Crest Investment alerts:

NYSE ACIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,782. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.