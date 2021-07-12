683 Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,036 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cimpress worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

CMPR traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $110.00. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,798. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

