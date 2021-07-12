$8.12 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIN. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,467. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

