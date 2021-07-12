$8.73 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce $8.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $28.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.96 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

PTGX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. 173,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,397. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.21. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

