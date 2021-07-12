815 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

