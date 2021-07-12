877,619 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 877,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,880,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Playtika as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,447,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

PLTK traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $23.24. 4,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.21. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

