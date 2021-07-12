8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Position Raised by Stamina Capital Management LP

Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265,500 shares during the period. 8X8 makes up 5.8% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP owned about 0.62% of 8X8 worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at $182,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $389,418.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,739.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $949,468. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. 2,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

