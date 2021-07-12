$964.42 Million in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post $964.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.64 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $920.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.85.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 926.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,051,000 after buying an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $480.35. 1,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,188. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $479.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.