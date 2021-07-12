Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.45.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.01. Accolade has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

