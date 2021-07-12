Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Friday. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

