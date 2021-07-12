ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.41.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

