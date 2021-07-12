AdEx Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.70 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $40.70 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.98 or 0.00899892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005467 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 131,735,448 coins and its circulating supply is 123,292,972 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

