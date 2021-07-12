Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 28,500 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $2,318,475.00.
Shares of AMD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.81. 28,469,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,880,855. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $99.23.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
