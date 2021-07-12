Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $88.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.80. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $855.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.39 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

