AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $67.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in AerCap by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in AerCap by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 20,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

