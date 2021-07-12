Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.65. 281,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,628. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $733.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,831 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

