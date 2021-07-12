Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJRD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,446. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.10.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

