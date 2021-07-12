Aggregator Lp Scooby Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NYSE:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NYSE:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

