AirSwap (AST) Price Reaches $0.12

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00896607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005448 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

