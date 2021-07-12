Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ALG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.12. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,171. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.10. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alamo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

