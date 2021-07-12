Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Head to Head Contrast

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 43.87% 19.16% 1.59%

57.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 8.69 $169.57 million $3.13 21.49

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.96, meaning that its stock price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Albina Community Bancorp and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.53%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Albina Community Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albina Community Bancorp Company Profile

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. The company also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, it holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 21 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Houston, Mobile, and Baldwin Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County, South Carolina; and Davidson County, Tennessee, as well as loan production offices in Columbus, Georgia, Sarasota, Florida, and Summerville, South Carolina. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

