Alchemix Hits Market Capitalization of $89.82 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $316.65 or 0.00955504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $89.82 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00896272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005397 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

