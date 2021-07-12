Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $193.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alexion is set to be acquired by AstraZeneca, whereby the former’s shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares (ADSs) for each Alexion share. The acquisition will enable the company to advance its pipeline. Meanwhile, its blockbuster drug, Soliris, maintains momentum on the back of its recent label expansions. The company’s efforts to further expand the drug’s label should boost its sales. Ultomiris too gained traction and is performing well. Potential label expansions of the drug should further fuel the top line. Earlier, it acquired Achillion Pharmaceuticals to fortify its paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) franchise. The pipeline progress has been impressive as well. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $186.23. 34,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,465. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $186.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.18.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

