Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $19.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,529.53. 21,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,645. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,545.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,386.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

