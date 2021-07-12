Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up to $14.15

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $15.24. Alphatec shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 5,239 shares traded.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $869,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alphatec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 98,078 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

