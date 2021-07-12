Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given a $19.25 Price Target at BTIG Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) received a $19.25 price objective from stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a P/E ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

