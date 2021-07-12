Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Down 4.4%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.97 and last traded at $80.00. 6,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,336,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

Get Alteryx alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,854 shares of company stock worth $1,965,835. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.