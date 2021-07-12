Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) versus NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Financial Contrast

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alto Ingredients and NewMarket, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 NewMarket 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than NewMarket.

Risk and Volatility

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewMarket has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and NewMarket’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.46 -$15.12 million $0.08 70.50 NewMarket $2.01 billion 1.70 $270.57 million N/A N/A

NewMarket has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of NewMarket shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of NewMarket shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and NewMarket’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25% NewMarket 12.62% 34.79% 12.72%

Summary

NewMarket beats Alto Ingredients on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. It also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers, and individual customers. In addition, it engages in the antiknock compounds business, as well as contracted manufacturing and services activities. The company has operations in the North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

