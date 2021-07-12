Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,160.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $10,160.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALZN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. 10,650 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

